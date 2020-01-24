Visakhapatnam: YSRCP supporters demand TDP MLA's resignation for opposing Decentralisation Bill

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): YSRCP supporters on Thursday demanded the resignation of Visakhapatnam East TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna for opposing the Decentralisation Bill, for setting up of the three capitals.

YSRCP supporters conducted a candle rally from the TTD circle to MLA Velagapudi's office street after the legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on January 22.YSRCP city president Vamsi Krishna said, "TDP East MLA should give resignation for opposing the Decentralization Bill. He is stopping the development of north Andhra people. He was involved in the former MLA Vangaveeti Rangaa murder case. Later, he came to Visakhapatnam."The agitated protestors here demanded the resignation of Velagapudi. On reaching near the MLA's office, police stopped the supporters from entering the street where Velagapudi's office is located.The supporters tried to go forcefully and on being stopped by the police YSRCP protesters sat on the road against police' move.The state government has proposed to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.But the legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on Wednesday.Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)