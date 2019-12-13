Visakhapatnam police seize cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh, 4 held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Visakhapatnam police on Thursday arrested a gang of four drug smugglers and seized 250 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 50 lakh from their possession. Five mobile phones were also recovered from them, police said.

According to the police, a fifth accused is still absconding.

"City Task Force Police and Airport Police seized 250kg of cannabis and five mobile phones from the possession of the accused people. Five persons from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi were supplying cannabis from Visakha Rural areas," said Bhaskar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Visakhapatnam."They used to supply cannabis to the colleges and shops in different parts of the country. Four men have been arrested and the fifth accused is still absconding. Approximately the cannabis is valued around 50 lakh," he added.According to a statement by police, on receipt of reliable information received from City Task Force, Visakhapatnam regarding the storage and transportation of contraband Ganja at RTA Office Road, Madhavadhara VADU Colony, the police rushed to the place, where they found four men loading some bags in a car.On seeing the police, one of the men ran inside the house. Immediately, some of the police personnel caught the remaining three persons and some of the police personnel entered into the house but the accused manage to escape.Police also recovered as many as 100 packets of Ganja from the house. (ANI)