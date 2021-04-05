Visakhapatnam Port Trust celebrates 58th National Maritime Day

Visakhapatnam, April 5 (IANS) The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) celebrated the 58th National Maritime Day on Monday with gaiety and enthusiasm. The rank and file at VPT participated in the proceedings which centered around this year's theme "Sustainable Shipping - beyond Covid-19".

VPT Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao paid tributes to the seafarers who sacrificed their lives. He also received the salute of the crew on-board the flotilla which displayed their maritime potential.