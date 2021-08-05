Visakhapatnam: Pregnant woman carried on makeshift stretcher to nearest hospital due to lack of roads

Kusangi Chendramma (22), of Tokapaadu village was carried on 'Doli' (makeshift stretcher) after labor pain due to lack of roads, As per villagers, her health condition is stable in the hospital.The villagers made a 'Doli' and carried her to the Lothugedda Primary Health Centre under Balapam Panchayat of Chintappalli Mandal, which is 12 kilometers away from the high hills.On their journey to the Health Care Centre, Kusangi was carried through a forest for a long time.As Tokapaadu village is located in between hills, there was no road connectivity to the village, hence she had to be carried on 'Doli' to reach the nearest hospital.Many times the tribals and locals have urged the government for road facilities and road connectivity for their village to the hospital so that they can avail themselves of hospital facilities during emergency times.They have also urged the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials for road connectivity. (ANI)