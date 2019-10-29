Vishakapatnam: Police nab accused in murder case; seize Rs 90,000 worth stolen property

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Vishakapatnam police on Tuesday nabbed a person who allegedly murdered a woman on October 19, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 90,000.

Speaking to ANI, RK Meena, Commissioner of Police, Vishakapatnam, said: "On October 19, the accused, Guddala Sudhakar Reddy (40) used a country made knife to injure the woman and later gagged her with a towel and pillow. He then stole Rs 8,000 in cash, gold, and threw away the cell phone to erase call records."Meena further stated that on October 20, he took a gold loan of Rs 57,000 and out of the amount, he withdrew Rs 55,000. Using cell data information, he was arrested at Railway Station paid parking area on Tuesday.According to the police, the accused was allegedly addicted to bad habits and had accumulated nearly Rs 1 lakh in debt.The seized items included Rs 51,000 in cash, two gold chains, a pair of golden earrings, a two-wheeler belonging to the accused and a VIVO cell phone.The deceased, Appalanarsamma (38), a native of Boppadam village and had separated from her husband.She worked at a health care centre for old aged people. The accused was involved in an illegal affair with her six months ago, police said. (ANI)