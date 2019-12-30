Vishwesha Teertha Swami selflessly served society, inspired rich-poor alike: Sri Sri Ravishankar

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away on Sunday and said that throughout his life he had served the society even in fragile health but with a very strong spirit.

"Swami Vishweshwa Teertha of Pejavar Math is one of the great saints of our times. Throughout his life he has served the society even in fragile health but with a very strong spirit. He inspired everyone-young and old, rich and poor alike. He had a great vision for a happier and healthier society," said Sri Sri Ravishankar.



Art of Living founder Ravishankar also stated that he has remained an inspiration for him since many decades.

"He inaugurated the Art of Living Foundation Center in 1981 and he has been an inspiration since then. He was in touch with me throughout the Ayodhya mediation process and even before as he wanted the resolution of the Ayodhya issue amicably and peacefully between the two communities. His simplicity and large-heartedness is something people will not forget. He will continue to inspire millions across the nation," he added.

Mortal remains of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami were laid to rest in Vidyapeeta in Bengaluru on Sunday after performing all the rituals.

State honours were also given to Vishwesha Teertha Swami in city's Basavanagudi before the last rites. He passed away earlier on Sunday at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present.

Meanwhile, the state government announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer. (ANI)

Art of Living founder Ravishankar also stated that he has remained an inspiration for him since many decades."He inaugurated the Art of Living Foundation Center in 1981 and he has been an inspiration since then. He was in touch with me throughout the Ayodhya mediation process and even before as he wanted the resolution of the Ayodhya issue amicably and peacefully between the two communities. His simplicity and large-heartedness is something people will not forget. He will continue to inspire millions across the nation," he added.Mortal remains of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami were laid to rest in Vidyapeeta in Bengaluru on Sunday after performing all the rituals.State honours were also given to Vishwesha Teertha Swami in city's Basavanagudi before the last rites. He passed away earlier on Sunday at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present.Meanwhile, the state government announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer. (ANI)