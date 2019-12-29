Vishwesha Tirth Swami's condition remains critical

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 29, 2019 00:17 hrs

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (File photo)

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on December 20, is on life support as his condition deteriorated.
The Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital said: "The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition. He remains unconscious and is on life support systems. The tests have shown severe brain dysfunction."


Further details are awaited. (ANI)

