Vishweshwar Reddy meets sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Vishweshwar Reddy met Rajender at the latter's residence in Shameerpet. The former MP, however, told reporters after the meeting that he did not discuss politics with Rajender.

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) In a significant development, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Thursday called on Eatala Rajender, who was dropped from the Telangana cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao two days ago following allegations that he had encroached lands of some farmers.

Reddy, who recently hinted at floating a new regional party with an aim to defeat the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the 2023 Assembly elections, said he met Rajender to show solidarity with him. He pointed out that Rajender's wife Jamuna Reddy is his close relative.

Reddy advised the former minister not to feel insulted with the Chief Minister's action.

Reddy, who was with the TRS till a few years ago, said that Chandrasekhar Rao has taken many wrong decisions and sacking Rajender is one of them.

He said the people of Telangana would support any decision taken by Rajender.

Reddy, who had quit the Congress in March, recently hinted at bringing together leaders of various smaller parties and even those TRS leaders who are unhappy with Chandrasekhar Rao to form an alternative.

Reddy, who was with the TRS before switching loyalties to the Congress, has already stated that both the Congress and the BJP can't be an alternative to the TRS.

An entrepreneur and one of the richest politicians in the country, Reddy has started consultations with leaders from various political parties on his plans to float a new political outfit. He had also made efforts to reach out to Rajender, who was believed to have differences with the Chief Minister.

