Vision 2024: RSS ready with 3-D plan to reach out to farmers, youth and intellectuals

As per the RSS's 3-D plan, the first step is to expand its network in all mandals (cluster of 10-12 villages. The second is to launch a massive outreach campaign to tap farmers in the name of improving soil conditions, which will be launched on April 13 onwards. The final step is to work towards inculcating family values in the next three years (parivar prabodhan). As a part of this, an intellectual campaign will be taken up by the RSS in the next three years.

Even as Hosabale did not take the name of RSS's political arm BJP or the incumbent Central government throughout his 45-minute press meet, he dropped enough hints about how the RSS plans to fan out across the country and reach out to various sections of society.

After his election by the RSS's highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) on the concluding day of two-day meet here, Hosabale said the RSS will work with several organisations and trusts to improve the quality of the soil as it is degrading because of various reasons.

"We are in touch with several soil experts who have suggested various ways to improve degrading soil and improve crop yield. The RSS will take it up as a large campaign with pilot projects in this regard from April 13," he explained.

Apart from reaching out to rural areas, the RSS will also look to expand its network in all mandals in the country, he said.

Hosabale said the RSS will commemorate completion of 100 years in national service in 2025. "The RSS has planned to reach every mandal in the country. Due to Corona, RSS could not hold regular shakhas. Since November, regular shakhas have begun wherever the situation was conducive and no restrictions were in place and by following all the norms suggested by the government," he explained.

According to him, RSS operates its shakhas (branches) at 34,569 locations in the country. "18500 weekly assemblies (milans) are happening across the country. We plan to reach all the mandals in the next three years by covering all 58542 mandals and in 5505 in khands/developmental blocks in the country," he explained.

He said that this along with its civilisational experience and its achievements have to be conveyed to the world and the next generation. "An intellectual campaign towards this will be taken up by the RSS in the next three years. The experience of our karyakartas is the inspiration behind the sangh work in these three dimensions (3-D) in the next few years," he explained.

