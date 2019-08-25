Visit picturesque Northeast: Modi in Mann ki Baat

"There is glorious abundance of nature in the northeast and Jim Corbett National Park," Modi said in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme.

In the third-edition of the programme after Modi assumed office for a second term, he said: "Your eyes will be fastened with the nature of the northeast and your mind will be further broadened, become sombre and calm."

The Prime Minister also said that after the recent broadcast of his "Man Vs Wild" episode on Discovery Channel with Bear Grylls, people are talking about wildlife and environment conservation.

The episode was shot at Jim Corbett National Park located in Nainital district, Uttarakhand. Established in 1936 as Hailey National Park, it is India's oldest national park, where Project Tiger was launched in 1973.