Visit Sansad Adarsh villages, Uttarkhand CM asks officers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked the senior district officers to visit the villages that have been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Chairing a review meeting of the scheme here, the Chief Minister asked the incharge of districts to visit the villages once in every 45 days.



He also instructed the Chief Development Officer (CDO) to visit the villages to inspect the groundwork.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawat said that the scheme should bring about change in the lives of the villagers. "The residents of the villagers should witness the development work in their villages," he said.

He also asked the officers to ensure that the resident of the villager are self-dependent.

"A comparative study should be conducted to find out the difference between the state of affairs of the village before and after its adaptation under the scheme," he said.

He asked the officers to ensure that a monthly report of the work done in the villages should be sent to the concerned MPs. (ANI)

