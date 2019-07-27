Visited Kargil when the war was at its peak: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he visited Kargil 20 years ago when the war with Pakistan was at its peak and saluted the valor of the soldiers by bowing to the soil there.

"I got the opportunity to visit Kargil just a few months after assuming office in 2014. I visited Kargil 20 years ago when the war was at its peak. As a citizen of the country, I went there to salute the valour of our forces...I bowed to the soil there," he said recalling the valour of the soldiers.



The Prime Minister was speaking at a commemorative function organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium on 20th anniversary of Kargil victory that is celebrated every year as "Kargil Vijay Diwas".

Modi said that the entire country stood together with the soldiers at that time as the youth were donating blood and even children were donating their pocket money for the soldiers.

He asserted that wars are not fought by governments alone, but by the entire nation.

"Our soldiers sacrifice all they have for the future generations. The deeds of these soldiers are a matter of pride for each and every Indian," he said.

The Prime Minister said the Kargil victory was the victory of the bravery of the country's sons and daughters as well India's strength and patience.

