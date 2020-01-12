Visiting Belur Math has always been like coming home, says PM Modi

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in prayers with saints and seers at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, on the last day of his two-day visit to West Bengal.

He also paid tributes to the 19th century saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.Addressing a gathering after prayers, Modi said, "For countrymen, coming to the sacred land of the Belur Math is nothing less than a pilgrimage. For me, it has always been like coming home.""The last time I came here, I had taken the blessings of Swami Atmasthanandaji. Today he is not physically present with us. But his work, his path, will always guide us in the form of Ramakrishna Mission," the Prime Minister added.Modi also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 157th birth anniversary today."On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda here in Belur Math, it is my honour and luck to spend some time in a room where he used to live. I could feel as if he's inspiring us to work harder and was helping us with more energy," he said."Swami Vivekananda had said that we should forget everything and dedicate our life to Mother India. Let us walk on that dream," Modi said.The Prime Minister, who spent the night at Belur Math after reaching here on Saturday evening expressed his gratitude to the West Bengal government and administration for allowing him to stay at the mutt. (ANI)