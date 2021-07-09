Visitors can now see tiger cubs brought from Pilibhit reserve to the Lucknow zoo

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Visitors can now see the four tiger cubs that were brought from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to the Lucknow Zoo after their mother's death.



The cubs were brought from the jungles of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden (Lucknow Zoo) three months ago. After medical treatment, they were shifted to their enclosure on Thursday.

"The cubs were brought from Pilibhit 3 months ago after their mother died. At that time their condition was bad. Our team of doctors treated them. Now they are healthy," said zoo director RK Singh.

A visitor, Sanjana Rajput said, "I always used to see big tigers but if they are small then it is even better. It is fun, looks good. Never seen so many cubs together before."

Another visitor Atul Pandey said, "I keep coming here for a morning walk but we have never seen such small tigers. These tigers look small-- they look like 2-3 month-old children. People are coming from far and wide to see these cubs. They are attractive." (ANI)

