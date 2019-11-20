Visually challenged JNU students protest at Delhi Police HQ

The agitating students reached police headquarters under the banner of the Visually Challenged Students' Forum and raised their demands. They also alleged that during the protest over fee hike, the police beat and abused the blind students too.

Ranveer Singh Krishnaiya, Special Commissioner (Law and Order), told IANS: "The students wanted to hand over a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police".

The police officials managed to convince the protesting student by assuring them of needful action on their demands.

"We have taken the memorandum from the students and sent it to the Commissioner," Krishnaiya said. "Some of the demands from these students were related to the November 18 protests. They have also given us some supporting videos. All the things have been sent to the Police Commissioner," said DCP (Central District) Mandeep Singh Randhawa. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at sanjeev.c@ians.in)