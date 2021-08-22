Visuals emerge of ISI chief praying with Taliban

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed have emerged while praying with the Taliban leadership.

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Showing Pakistans complicity with the Taliban, visuals of

Media reports say the viral images also include Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the group's former shadow chief justice.

This development comes at a time when reports suggest that Pakistan will be the first guest country of the Taliban-captured Afghanistan.

Reportedly, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Kabul on Sunday to facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara and Tajik leaders.

