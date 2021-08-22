Visuals emerge of ISI chief praying with Taliban

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Showing Pakistans complicity with the Taliban, visuals of
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed have emerged while praying with the Taliban leadership.
Pictures circulated on social media platforms show Hameed offering prayers led by a Taliban Imam.
Media reports say the viral images also include Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the group's former shadow chief justice.
This development comes at a time when reports suggest that Pakistan will be the first guest country of the Taliban-captured Afghanistan.
Reportedly, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Kabul on Sunday to facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara and Tajik leaders.
--IANS
san/ksk/