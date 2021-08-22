  1. Sify.com
  4. Visuals emerge of ISI chief praying with Taliban

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 22nd, 2021, 13:00:09hrs
New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Showing Pakistans complicity with the Taliban, visuals of

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed have emerged while praying with the Taliban leadership.

Pictures circulated on social media platforms show Hameed offering prayers led by a Taliban Imam.

Media reports say the viral images also include Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the group's former shadow chief justice.

This development comes at a time when reports suggest that Pakistan will be the first guest country of the Taliban-captured Afghanistan.

Reportedly, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Kabul on Sunday to facilitate negotiations between the Taliban and Hazara and Tajik leaders.

--IANS

