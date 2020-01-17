Visva-Bharti university forms 3-member committee to probe Swapan Dasgupta's allegations

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Visva-Bharati University on Friday formed a 3-member committee to look into the allegation of BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta that he was locked in a room by a mob at the varsity on January 8.

Dasgupta had alleged that he was addressing a meeting on CAA on January 8 when the incident took place.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within 1 month on the issue.



It will also look into the alleged clash between two groups of students of the University on January 15.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the attacks which took place on January 15, in which two students were injured. (ANI)

