Vital parameters of former UP CM Kalyan Singh under control, says hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The vital parameters of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh are under control, informed Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.



As per an official release by the hospital authorities, "the condition of Kalyan Singh ji is better. The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative and improving. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations."

Director, Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on daily basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9 had spoken to Kalyan Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. In a tweet that day, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on July 8 paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see the ailing veteran leader who was hospitalised following a heart attack and kidney-related problems.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also visited Singh on July 9.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on July 4 evening, according to an official statement. (ANI)

