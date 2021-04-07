Vivo ropes in Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador

The association will include all 'Above the Line' (ATL) and 'Below the Line' (BTL) activities, including the brand's forthcoming TV campaigns and print, outdoor, social media and events.

Kohli will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of Vivo's upcoming products series in the pipeline.

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday announced that it has onboarded Virat Kohli as the company's brand ambassador.

"We are thrilled to have Virat Kohli on board. At Vivo, our focus is always on our consumer needs and preferences and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers' lives," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

"Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers. Along with Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we wish to widen our brand reach and we are confident that associating with a sports figure will help us in reaching a wider audience," Marya added.

With the association, the company aims to reach the millennials and technologically driven consumers. A 360-degree marketing approach will characterise Vivo's association with Virat Kohli.

To establish a connect with the young Indian users, the company has also associated with IPL. Over the years, Vivo's association with IPL has helped them connect with their consumers along with expanding pan India brand presence.

Vivo's customer-centricity is reflected in its future-ready and technologically advanced offerings making them a leader in the Indian market.

As part of the company's commitment to 'Make in India', all Vivo smartphone series are manufactured at the Greater Noida facility.

