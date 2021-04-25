Vivo V21 5G to launch in India on April 29

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone -- Vivo V21 5G -- in India on April 29.

The upcoming Vivo V21 series will initially include two models -- V21 5G and V21e.

These two devices will be unveiled first in Malaysia on April 27. Similarly, the Vivo V21 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on April 29. Interestingly, it will not be accompanied by the Vivo V21e, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.