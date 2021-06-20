Vivo V21e 5G likely to launch in India at Rs 24,990: Report

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone Vivo V21e 5G in India at Rs 24,990.

The smartphone is likely to launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in the country on June 24, GizmoChina reported on Sunday, citing Tipster.

The microsite of the Vivo V21e 5G has revealed that it will be sporting a slim and trendy design.