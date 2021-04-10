Vivo X60 Pro+ revitalises mobile photography among flagships

The smartphone brand, the third largest in India after Xiaomi and Samsung with 18 per cent market share in 2020 (according to the IDC), has now brought its flagship X60 series with three devices to India and the Big Brother -- X60 Pro+ -- claims to redefine the company's existing imaging technologies for the camera lovers (especially the Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0 technology).

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Known for professional-grade mobile photography in India for years before the new entrants kicked-off a new camera megapixel war, Vivo flagship smartphones have left an indelible mark in the space of photography across genres.

Available for Rs 69,990 (12GB+256GB variant), the 6.56-inch X60 Pro+ with industry-leading ZEISS imaging system offers an Ultra-Wide gimbal camera, allowing you to capture clear shots of objects in dynamic motion.

Additionally, the ‘Extreme Night Vision 2.0' will help you recreate million shades of night with a single tap, capturing the moment via an innovative AI noise reduction algorithm.

Les us delve deeper into the imaging technology.

The X60 Pro+ in Emperor Blue colour (the back of the device has a super texture case like feel) comes with a quad-camera design with four rear cameras (50MP+48MP+32MP+8MP).

The X60 Pro+ houses a new Dual Main Camera System, with a super-large 50 MP ultra-sensing GN1 sensor with f/1.57 large aperture and 100MP super-HD mode, as well as a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera with 114-degree field of view for steady footage control.

You can also choose among a plethora of options, like HDR super night portrait, ultra-wide night mode, panorama night mode, pro-sports mode, kids' snapshot, multi-style portrait and long-exposure mode, etc.

The ZEISS logo has been emblazoned on the lens, while the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved beneath the cameras.

For the first time, you can also access ‘ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style' on the device.

This new feature will allow you to create customised professional portraits and images with bokah effect.

The X60 Pro+ offers a 32MP front camera that resulted in some excellent selfies in normal-to-moderate light conditions.

The device comes with ‘ZEISS T Coating', thus improving light transmission and reducing reflections.

The vivo X60 Pro+ runs on latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform for a superior experience, be it gaming, streaming or social media use.

The device that runs Android 11 will also give you quicker file transfer and larger file storage.

Housing a 4200mAh battery along with the 55W FlashCharge technology, the device gets charged in a jiffy.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts nano-SIM cards. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G and, of course, 5G (depending on the country).

The device has all the sensors that are needed nowadays, like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Conclusion: According to Vivo, the X60 series has taken learnings from the earlier X50 series to a whole new level. The statement is correct as mobile photography system housed in an elegant and ergonomic designed X60 Pro+ has absolutely shrunk its closest rivals.

If you are an amateurish or even a Pro-grade photographer, the device is a must try.

--IANS

na/