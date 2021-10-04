Vivo X70 Pro+ is here to shake up premium smartphone segment

The X70 Pro+ is said to be the country's first smartphone to be equipped with the Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform that offers class-leading performance. It also aims to offer a professional-grade camera experience to users.

The company has unveiled its X70 series with two devices -- X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. The X70 Pro starts at Rs 46,990 while the X70 Pro+ is priced at Rs 79,990 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant.

The smartphone comes in an enigma black colour option. We used the device for a while and here's how it fared.

To begin with, the design of the smartphone itself makes the device look premium with a curved display and matte finish instead of vegan leather like its predecessor. There's a camera bump with Zeiss branding, which extends towards the top right-hand side of the unit.

With skinny frames, the smartphone looks stylish and the rear panel doesn't attract smudges at all, but the smartphone needs to be handled with care as it might be a little slippery if used single-handedly.

As far as the display is concerned, the phone offers a large 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display panel with curved sides.

The display is quite good with proper brightness and decent viewing angles. The 120Hz refresh rate ensured a silky-smooth feel whether watching videos or movies, playing top-level games or switching between apps.

The refresh rate can be switched between 120Hz and 60Hz based on your usage.

We did not face any issues while using the smartphone under direct sunlight and the colour reproduction remained intact even when viewing the screen from different angles. It renders vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Incorporating Vivo's latest hardware and iconic elements of ZEISS optics, it looks like that the company is working hard to woo photography enthusiasts.

Like its predecessor, the new X70 Pro+ offers a strong rear camera setup that produces beautiful pictures.

The phone packs a quad-camera setup that includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and an 8MP telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. For selfies, there's a 32MP front camera.

The images clicked from the rear and front camera offered a professional-grade camera experience with inbuilt Ultra-Sensing Gimbal and Vivo's Professional Imaging V1 Chip.

The ultra-wide gimbal camera features 360-degree Horizon Level Stabilisation technology that helps in achieving unshakable stability.

It delivered beautiful images with enough crisp and detailing.

The X70 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform that boasts industry-leading innovations in 5G, AI, gaming, photography. It offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that can't be expanded.

On a continuous usage that included, clicking pictures, watching movies, playing games and using the device for sending emails, we did not find any lag, with no complaints of overheating.

The smartphone houses a 4500mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge. In addition, it is also compatible with 50W Wireless FlashCharge technology.

The smartphone lasted for around a day upon moderate usage like emails, social media, calling and video streaming in between.

Conclusion: The smartphone is expensive but there are solid reasons to pick the device, like a professional-grade camera, tough hardware and beautiful design.

Vivo X70 Pro+ has a chance to compete with other smartphones in the premium segment offered by top brands like Apple and Samsung in the market.

