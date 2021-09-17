Vivo X70 series set to launch in India on Sep 30: Report

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Smartphone brand Vivo is reportedly all set to launch its Vivo X70 series in India on September 30.

The X70 lineup consists of three smartphones -- X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+.

But it appears that Vivo will skip the vanilla model this time in the country since the promo page only includes the images of the Pro and Pro+ variants, GSMArena reported on Thursday.