Vivo's latest flagship X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ launched in India

The X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 for 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 49,990 for 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 52,990 for 12GB+256GB variant and it will go on sale beginning October 7. Priced at Rs 79,990 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant, the X70 Pro+ will go on sale starting October 12.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Aiming to offer professional-grade camera experience to users, global smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday unveiled two new smartphones -- X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ -- under its latest X70 series for the Indian consumers starting at Rs 46,990.

Both the smartphones will be available on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart and retail stores across India.

"Our commitment to offer a premium smartphone experience to our Indian users has been consistent. With the Vivo X70 Series, we are proud to mark yet another milestone for Vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS," Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

"With the new additions to ZEISS imaging features, advanced Ultra-Sensing Gimbal camera and Vivo's Professional Imaging V1 Chip, vivo is actively bridging the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations," Marya added.

The series promises to offer professional-grade camera experience with inbuilt Ultra-Sensing Gimbal and unmatched performance with Vivo's Professional Imaging V1 Chip.

The series features a 32MP front camera and a 50MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad camera set-up for X70 Pro+ and a 50MP+12MP+12MP+8MP setup in X70 Pro.

Furthermore, to offer utmost customer satisfaction and a complete premium smartphone experience, Vivo X70 Pro+ is certified with an IP682 rating that offers splash and dust resistance.

It also supports Vivo 50W Wireless FlashCharge3 that gets 1-50 per cent charged in 26 minutes, the company claimed.

Offering premium design aesthetics, X70 Pro+ flaunts a ceramic body on glass, Fluorite AG finish, along with an immersive 3D curved screen.

The X70 Pro+ also comes with a cutting-edge design in enigma black. Meanwhile, X70 Pro will be available in two stunning colors -- cosmic black and aurora dawn.

