'Vizag corporation polls should herald Jagan's downfall'

Naidu who was campaigning in the city, called on the voters to not laze when it comes to voting and asked them to be bold.

Visakhapatnam, March 6 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N.Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the Visakhapatnam corporation elections should herald the downfall of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"We have to be bold. Only then they (ruling party) will think that there is a backlash from the people. They should think that people taught them a lesson with the votes. They should get a thought to change at least now," he said.

The TDP supremo said all the people have to be united if that has to happen.

"Many people think of voting. Think of strengthening the opposition. On the voting day they will think it is a sunny day where can we go? Even educated people do that. Some think I have some work. Some think we have been threatened against voting while some think we have been bribed Rs 2,000 so we should vote," observed Naidu.

The TDP chief also lambasted YSRCP's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy and called on the people to get rid of that 'evil'.

He told the people to loathe Reddy wherever he comes in the city.

Meanwhile, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh visited party leader Maganti Babu's son Maganti Ramji at Vijayawada hospital where he is receiving treatment.

--IANS

sth/sdr/