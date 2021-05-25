Vizag refinery fire extinguished, operations normal: HPCL (Ld)

Visakhapatnam, May 25 (IANS) The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) stated on Tuesday that the fire which broke out at its Vizag plant has been brought under control.

It also clarified that there are no casualties in the mishap that occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPCL tweeted, "A fire incident has occurred at one of the crude distilleries of HPCL's Visakha Refinery at 3 pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures and firefighting was activated. The fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty or risk to public. Other refinery operations are normal."