Vizag Sarada Peetham seer to submit report on temples

Visakhapatnam, March 30 (IANS) City-based popular seer Swatmanandendra Saraswati from Sri Sarada Peetham, who undertook tours to promote the Hindu faith recently, will submit a report to the government pointing out the faults he found in managing the temples.

The seer has completed his faith promotion tours in the Telugu states and will soon take up Asetu Himachalam yatra (tour).

The spiritual centre's senior pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy said Saradapeetam is the home for fighting for the faith.

Meanwhile, he flagged off a tour to Tirupati temple with Dalit and tribal devotees in 25 buses on Monday afternoon, who are expected to reach on Wednesday.

Junior seer Swatmanandendra took up the Tirumala tour with an idea to conclude his first faith promotion tour in a different way.

The Dalit and tribal devotees set off in the buses singing spiritual songs, along with chants glorifying Lord Venkateswara.

Senior pontiff Swaroopanandendra said though some people are talking ill about the Sarada Peetam, he clarified that that spiritual centre's main goal is to promote the Hindu faith.

