Vizag steel plant workers threaten strike from March 25 or later

Visakhapatnam, March 12 (IANS) The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), a body formed to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation, served a notice to the plant's chairman on Thursday, threatening to go on strike from March 25 or later if he did not meet the conditions raised by it.

"In accordance with the provisions contained in sub-section (1) of Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, we hereby give you notice that we propose to call a strike on or after March 25," said the representatives of the committee in the notice.

They laid out five conditions, beginning with repealing the approval accorded on January 27 by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 per cent strategic sale of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

In the second condition, they demanded "to scrap the inter-secretaries group constituted to study the strategic sale".

"Scrap the MoU signed with POSCO on October 10, 2019 to form a JVC for construction of an integrated steel plant," said the representatives as their third condition.

Likewise, they demanded the suspension of the recently concluded agreement with NBCC on redevelopment and monetisation of land parcels at Maddilapalem.

They also demanded the chairman to provide permanent employment to all the left out R-Card holders.

