Vizag zoo reopens, public allowed from Tuesday

"It is informed that the government of AP has issued permission for reopening of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam for visitors duly following the guidelines," said zoo curator Nandani Salaria on Monday.

The guidelines are issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

Though the zoo will open from Monday, the public will be allowed only from Tuesday.

"In order to make necessary arrangements for the visitors, entry of public will be allowed from Tuesday," said Salaria.

Zoo visitors have been advised to follow all Covid protocols.

