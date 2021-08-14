Vizhinjam Arms case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in TN, Kerala

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations spread across Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala in the Vizhinjam arms case.



These raids were conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Srilanka, said the NIA in a statement.

The case was originally registered as on April 5 this year at Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala under charges of Arms Act against six Sri Lankan nationals who were intercepted along with consignments of 300 kg heroin, 5 AK -47 and 1000 live rounds by Coast Guard during patrolling off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian sea on March 18 this year.

The NIA had re-registered the case as on May 1 this year under charges of Arms Act, 1959.

During the investigation, two more accused persons Suresh and Soundarajan were arrested by NIA on August 2 this year.

During the searches, various incriminating documents including books relating to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam( LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, and tablets were seized.

"Further investigation in the case continues," the NIA further added. (ANI)

