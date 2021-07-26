Vizhupuram AIADMK cadres protest against DMK government in support of Jayalalithaa University

Vizhupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) cadres protest against the DMK government stating that the state government is trying to close Jayalalithaa University in Vizhupuram.



C.V Shanmugam, former law minister, and AIADMK Vizhupuram district secretary led the protest against the Tamil Nadu Government's decision of not going ahead with the Jayalalithaa University as proposed by the AIADMK government.

Slogans were raised against the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin and they demanded the state government continue with the Jayalalithaa University proposal.

At least, 1000 people gathered violating COVID-19 protocols by wearing facemasks.

Earlier, C.V Shanmugam in his speech during the protest said that DMK, if willing so, can change the name from Jayalalithaa University to Ambedkar University but appealed not to close the university. (ANI)

