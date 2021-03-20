Volcano erupts near Iceland capital

According to initial information, the fissure is about 200 metres long, dpa news agency quoted the Icelandic Meteorological Office as saying on Friday night.

Reykjavik, March 20 (IANS) The Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Iceland's capital Reykjavik has started erupting, turning the sky over the capital city red.

Images showed small fountains of lava splashing up. The glowing stream of liquid rock reached a size of about 1 square kilometre, the Office said.

Only slight seismological fluctuations were measured.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management urged residents to stay calm and warned against approaching the volcano and obstructing emergency services on site.

According to local media reports, a Coast Guard helicopter was sent to the scene in order to better assess the extent and consequences of the volcanic eruption.

Photos showed a red glow over the volcanic summit, which could be seen for miles in the night sky.

There were no indications of any significant obstructions to air traffic.

The state airport operator Isavia waived a general flight ban and only ordered a drone exclusion zone within 5 km of the volcano.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano is about 30 km away from Reykjavik on the south-western tip of Iceland.

Iceland has about 30 major volcanoes.

An eruption of a volcano under the Eyjafjallajokull glacier disrupted air travel for several weeks in 2010.

--IANS

ksk/