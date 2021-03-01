'Vote carefully': Priyanka Gandhi warns women voters against highest crime rate in Assam

Biswanath (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Assam, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that Assam has the highest crime rate against women in the country and the government has not taken any steps for its prevention.



She also noted that the upcoming assembly elections in Assam are significant for women and advised them to use their power to vote responsibly.

"Assam has the highest crime rate against women in the country. The govt has not done anything to stop crimes against women. You have the power to vote, you should use it responsibly. These elections are very important for women," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a gathering during a public rally at Gohpur of Biswanath district.

The Congress leader also interacted with women tea garden workers and Self-Help Group (SHG) members here on Monday.

During her visit, she also paid tributes to Assamese freedom fighters and 1942 Quit India Movement martyrs -- Kanaklata Barua and Mukunda Kakati.

She also posted some pictures from her visit on Twitter and wrote, "The multi-colored culture of Assam is its power. During visit to Assam, felt that people are ready with full commitment to save this multicolored culture. The Congress party is with them in the fight to save their culture and heritage."

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple.

The Congress leader who launched the party's election campaign in Assam today, will tour the state for two days.

In Assam, elections will be held in three phases, beginning from March 2. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI)

