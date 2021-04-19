Vote for BJP to end 'tolabaji, tushtikaran, tanashahi' prevailing under Mamata Banerjee's rule: Nadda

North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday urged the voters of the poll-bound state to vote for the BJP to "end the 'Tolabaji, Tushtikaran, Tanashahi' prevailing in the state under the rule of Mamata Banerjee".



Nadda who was addressing a gathering while holding a roadshow in support of the party's candidate from North Dinajpur, Krishna Kumar Kalyani. Nadda said, "This election which is happening in West Bengal is happening for 'asol parivartan' (real change) and to make the state 'Sonar Bengal'.

"The Tolabaji (extortion), Tushtikaran (appeasement), tanashahi (dictatorship), which is prevailing under the rule of Mamata Banerjee has to be stopped by making the lotus bloom and make Krishna Kalyani victorious. Friends, before taking your leave I would like to take this promise from you that you will vote for the BJP and make it victorious in Dinajpur and in Raiganj just as it is winning in the rest of West Bengal," said the BJP president amid chants of Jai Shree Ram from party workers who accompanied him during the roadshow.

Meanwhile, the first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have already been completed. The first five phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10 and April 17 respectively.

The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

