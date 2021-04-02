Vote for NDA means more investment, development in Tamil Nadu: PM Modi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday, said a vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a vote for more investment and development in the region.



"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," PM Modi said.

"In this year's Union Budget, a series of economic corridors have been announced, and one of them is the Madurai-Kollam corridor. Funds allocated for railway infrastructure projects in the state have increased by a record 238 per cent compared to that of 2009," the Prime Minister said.

"We started the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure tap water connections to every home in India by 2024. In Tamil Nadu, over 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the people of this region have a strong mind and a big heart.

"Years ago people from Saurashtra, in my home state Gujarat, came here. The way Madurai has accepted them is a perfect example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)