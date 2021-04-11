Voting starts for Kyrgyzstan local elections, referendum

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], April 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Voting has begun in Kyrgyzstan for local elections and constitutional referendum on Sunday morning.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will elect 796 deputies to 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies to 420 village councils and also vote for a draft constitution.



The voting has begun in 2,435 polling stations in the republic and 48 polling stations will open for voting in the referendum abroad.

A total of 3,318,130 voters were registered for the local elections and 3,606,201 for the referendum.

According to data of the Central Election Commission of the country, a total of 183 international observers and 11 public organizations of Kyrgyzstan have been registered. The Election Day will be covered by 179 foreign and local media outlets.

Kyrgyz citizens will vote in the referendum for or against a new constitution.

The draft of the new constitution proposes a transition to a presidential form of government, the establishment of the People's Kurultai, a political advisory body, and the reduction of parliamentary seats from 120 to 90, among other things.

In January, Kyrgyzstan held a referendum on the form of government alongside early presidential elections, with 81.49 percent of voters choosing a presidential system. (ANI/Xinhua)

