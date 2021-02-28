Voting underway for MCD by-polls in 5 wards

The MCD polls are underway in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi.Dewan Singh, one of the voters at Trilokpuri told ANI, "The main issue in our area is the water problem. Nobody is paying heed to our problems even after we complained several times to the authorities. We hope that after the polls, our problems will be solved."Another voter Ravi said, "The issues are pertaining to electricity, water and sanitation in the Trilokpuri area. We want that after this election, we do not want to face the problems in getting basic facilities from MCD authorities."Udayveer Singh, another voter, said, "I have voted and I hope that whosoever wins work for the development and sanitation of parks and streets in our area. I hope that they will work for the development of the area."Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who voted at a booth in Trilokpuri, said that party is confident of winning in all the five wards of MCD."The people of the five wards have made their mind to elect our candidates. In the coming MCD polls, BJP will be routed," she said.Referring to the party's performance in the local body polls in Surat where it won 27 seats in its first outing, Atishi said, "We defeated BJP in its strong-hold in Surat, Gujarat. We are confident that we will win all the five wards of MCD which are going to the polls today. The people of the nation love the developmental politics of AAP."By-polls in five wards of Delhi's civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are currently underway at different polling booths while adhering to COVID-19 norms.Delhi Police personnel are deployed at the booths for smooth conduct of the polls.According to Election officials, the voting for the by-polls which started at 7.30 am will continue till 5.30 pm today, and the results will be announced on March 3. (ANI)