VP Naidu mourns Ram Jethmalani's demise

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid last respects to the veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Jethmalani was 95.

"Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani. Visited his residence and conveyed my profound condolences to his family members. Also spoke to his son, Mahesh Jethmalani over phone," the vice president tweeted from his official handle.



Former BJP leader and noted advocate, Jethmalani, became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

He had also served as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.

One of the highest-paid lawyers, Jethmalani, had announced his retirement in September 2017.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter. (ANI)

