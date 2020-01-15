VP Venkaiah Naidu urges young scientists to emulate M S Swaminathan, work to uplift farmers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday presented the 'Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu National Award for Excellence' to eminent scientist MS Swaminathan, who he said has been playing a pioneering role in the advancement of agriculture.

"Swaminathan is the father of the green revolution in India and the doyen of agricultural Science. He has been playing a pioneering role in the advancement of agriculture and improving the lives of the farmers," Naidu said addressing a gathering here.The Vice President said that Swaminathan has been acclaimed as one of the 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century by a renowned international magazine."He has been described by the United Nations Environment Programme as 'the father of economic ecology' because of his leadership of the ever-green revolution movement in agriculture," Naidu said."On this occasion, I appeal to young agricultural scientists to emulate the qualities of Shri Swaminathan and work with dedication for the uplift of farmers and to make agriculture profitable, sustainable and viable," he added.Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanpal and Tamil Nadu ministers D Jayakumar, Pandiarajan and P Benjamin also attended the event. (ANI)