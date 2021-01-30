VS Achuthanandan resigns from Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman post due to health reasons

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 30 (ANI): Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leader VS Achuthanandan on Saturday resigned from the post of Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission.



In a statement, the former Kerala Chief Minister said he would not be able to continue in the post due to 'health reasons'.

The 97-year-old had been working as the head of the Administrative Reforms Commission for the last four and half years.

During his term as the Administrative Reforms Commission, he has submitted 11 study reports to the government, for which he traveled across the state and interacted with the people.

Achuthanandan had also conducted several seminars and meetings.

The reports were formed by codified reactions from such meetings and were subjected to scientific study. His first report was the proposal to set up state vigilance commission.

Two more reports have been prepared. It will be submitted to the government once its printing work is completed.

The resignation will come into effect from January 31. (ANI)

