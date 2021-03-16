VVIP chopper case: Accused seeks 'gluten-free veg food'

Counsel for Gupta told the court that their client has allergy and may be provided home-cooked gluten vegetarian food, as has been advised by the doctor.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A Delhi Court has sought response from the Superintendent of Tihar Jail on an application moved by businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta, accused in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, seeking home cooked gluten free vegetarian food and caretaker in jail.

The accused also sought attendant cum caretaker, spectacles and bedding. It was further submitted that applicant may be permitted to have some person from his family as attendant in view of the medical condition.

He claims to suffer from chest pain, palpitation, high blood sugar, osteoarthritis and dyspnoea due to which he has difficulty in breathing, walking and sitting and was referred to G.B.Pant Hospital on March 10.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to Tihar and stated, "Issue notice to the Superintendent, Tihar Jail with the direction to produce the medical record of the applicant."

In another major breakthrough in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested businessman and joint managing director of KRKB Limited Anoop Gupta in January 2021.

According to ED officials, Gupta was arrested in after the agency allegedly got several evidences against him in connection with its money laundering probe.

The ED had arrested British national Christian Michel James in connection with the probe in January 2019. Michel was extradited from UAE in December 2018 and was arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe.

The case pertains to the buying of 12 AgustaWestland helicopters from the Italian defence manufacturing giant Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore for ferrying VVIPs. In the deal, bribes were allegedly paid to middlemen and others. The purchase was cleared in 2010 by the then UPA government.

