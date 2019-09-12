VVIP guest house in Jauhar university renamed after former president Abdul Kalam

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The VVIP guest house constructed by Public Works Department (PWD) on the premises of the Jauhar University has been renamed after former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rampur JP Gupta said on Thursday.

"The guest house constructed during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule in Jauhar University has been renamed to APJ Abdul Kalam VVIP guest house, as per the orders of the District Collector. It has 3 suites, a single room, and a dormitory," Gupta told reporters here.Gupta added that the administration had taken the possession of the guest house upon learning that it was under the control of the university."The pathways to the guest house were in a bad shape, therefore we have carried out repair work to make them usable again. There are two ways to reach the guesthouse, one from the back while another one is through the university. We have apprised the concerned parties of the situation so that there is no blockage on the roads," Gupta said.SP MP Azam Khan's Jauhar University has been mired in controversy since July.At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan, who is the vice-chancellor of the varsity.In July the police had carried out a raid at the premises of Jauhar University and found over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes.Several complaints have also been lodged against the controversial Rampur lawmaker for alleged land grab to build the varsity.On July 25, a sub-divisional magistrate's court had asked Azam Khan to get the gate of the university, built on the land of the Public Works Department (PWD), demolished.SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari had also imposed a fine of Rs 3.2 crore on Khan. (ANI)