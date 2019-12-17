Vyapam case: CBI court sentences 3 to 7-year jail

Bhopal, Dec 17 (IANS) A special CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced three to 7-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine each in connection with the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh.

The three accused are Amit Gaur (candidate), Nitish kumar aka Montu Kumar (impersonator) and Pankaj Kumar (middleman).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on December 15, 2015 on the Supreme Court orders, dated July 9, 2015 and September 11, 2015.

According to the CBI, it was alleged that unfair means were used in the MP Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 (PCRT-2012), conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board (Vypam).

Gaur, a resident of Morena district, had arranged and used Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bihar, through middlemen -- Pankaj Kumar (from Bihar) and Nemi Chand (from Morena) for writing and clearing the examination. Nitish Kumar was caught while appearing in the examination at a school in Piplani, Bhopal, on September 30, 2012. The two middlemen were traced during investigation. "After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against the accused in June 2016 before the designated court. The trial court found the three guilty and acquitted one person," the agency said. aks/pcj