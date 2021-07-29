Vythiri in Wayanad becomes Kerala's first vaccinated tourism destination

In the tourism sector, 5,395 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine during the campaign organised by the state Tourism Department in Vythiri with the support of the Health Department, district administration and the industry bodies.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) The picturesque tourism destination of Vythiri, in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday became the first holiday hub in Kerala to vaccinate its the entire population, including tourism sector stakeholders.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had, earlier this month, announced that they would accelerate its total Covid-19 vaccination campaign to turn all tourism destinations in Kerala completely risk-free for visitors.

The campaign is being rolled out for the entire service providers connected with the travel and hospitality industry, including employees of hotels, resorts and home-stays, tour guides, taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, and traders in tourism centres.

Vythiri is a verdant eco-tourism hotspot located 700 metres above sea level and 60 kms from Kozhikode.

Wayanad, which shares borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is a major tourist haven in south India, and known for its stunning scenic appeal and congenial ambience.

Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said in the post-pandemic phase, visitors will be looking for safe and hospitable places to spend time.

"The government considers it as vitally important to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the entire stakeholders in all the destinations across the state," he said.

The other destinations which will be covered include Alappuzha, Munnar, Fort Kochi, Kovalam, Kumarakom, and Varkala.

