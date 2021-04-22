Wadhwani Advantage launches acceleration programme for healthcare

The programme includes 1-12 months of engagement and offers up to three years of hand-holding support enabled through a personalised Artificial Intelligence led business acceleration process.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Wadhwani Advantage launched an acceleration programme to assist businesses across the healthcare industry, from manufacturers of medical devices to pharmaceutical firms and delivery providers.

"This programme seeks to enable acceleration of enterprises, which are able to address some of the largest and neglected areas of the healthcare system in India," Samir Sathe, Executive Vice President, Wadhwani Advantage at Wadhwani Foundation, said in a statement.

"Through this programme, we aim to strengthen the Indian healthcare sector by supporting and empowering business enterprises in the sector. We aim to build partnerships with leading healthcare ecosystem stakeholders to jointly represent the voice of the healthcare businesses and work for their enablement," Sathe added.

The programme aims to ignite the growth of businesses in the healthcare sector, accelerate revenues and free cash flows to fund growth for maximising their growth potential through aDo-It-Yourself (DIY)'discovery and business solution tool kits and other knowledge resources using AI-enabled automated logic and personalised interventions.

Wadhwani Advantage has partnered with Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), Voice of Healthcare (VOH) and Xynteo Vikaasa to leverage synergies in the healthcare space.

The goal is to strengthen the business ecosystem without any commercial expectations.The Wadhwani Advantage offerings are high-quality interventions without charging any price.

The curated advisors will offer pro bono and subsidised or success-based fees, if needed, to help the businesses to finish their transformation journey and be certified by Wadhwani Advantage.

