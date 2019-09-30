Wadiyars keep alive tradition, celebrate Royal Dasara at Mysuru Palace

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): With the beginning of Navaratri and Naada Habba Dasara celebrations, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Sunday performed puja and conducted the 'Khasgi Durbar' a private durbar here at the Mysuru Palace here.

Wearing the royal traditional sherwani, beautiful headgear and precious gem-studded jewellery, the 27th titular king of the Yada dynasty, performed kalasha and Ganesha puja before ascending the diamond-studded Golden Throne.

Musicians played traditional songs and the state anthem of the erstwhile Mysuru state on Wadiyar's entry at the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall, which was decorated with flowers and special lighting from chandeliers.Court scholars, priests of palace temples, palace officials and family members witnessed the grand annual event and some also sought blessings of the King.Wadiyar is the twenty-seventh custodian of the erstwhile ruling family of Mysuru. The tradition of the 'Khasgi Durbar' has continued even after the end of the monarchy.Dasara is a 10-day festival, begining with Navaratri festival and concluding on Vijayadashami, the day celebrated as victory of good over evil across the country.During these 10 days, the main attraction of the festival is the Mysuru Palace or the Amba Vilas Palace, one of the seven palaces in the royal city of Mysore, which is illuminated with thousands of bulbs, adding glitter to its golden structure.Following various cultural and religious programs, the ceremonies and a major procession displaying the state sword, horses, weapons, elephants are presided by the titular King. (ANI)