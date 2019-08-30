Waiting for law student to give statement in court: UP Police

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday said whether there is a link between the missing law student and alleged extortion demand made on BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand can be confirmed only after talking to the gir who was recovered from Rajasthan.

Speaking to media, DIG Barelilly Range Rajesh Pandey said, "Our team recovered the missing law student and her friend today from Rajasthan.""It is likely that there is a link between the incident of the law student gone missing and Rs 5 crore extortion demanded from former BJP Minister. However, we are waiting for the woman to give a statement before the court," he said."The complaint related to extortion is also registered with us and we are probing it, but nothing can be said now as the matter is subjudice. We will also investigate Chinmayanand in this case, he said.The DIG further said that the police will follow the instructions given by the Supreme Court in the case.The Supreme Court earlier today directed the Uttar Pradesh government to produce the law student, who had gone missing after accusing Swami Chinmayanand, a former union mnister, of threatening to kill her.Parents of the law student had alleged that Chinmayanand was responsible for their daughter's disappearance. They also claimed that the girl went missing after her video accusing Chinmayanad went viral on social media.An FIR was registered against Chinmayanand in alleged connection in the case. (ANI)