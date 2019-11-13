Walayar rape, death case: Kerala HC calls acquittal incorrect, seeks explanation from state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that the order of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, acquitting three accused in Walayar rape and murder case was "not correct".

Earlier in October, the court had acquitted the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017 due to lack of evidence.



The High Court has sought an explanation from the state government in the case. It has also accepted an appeal filed by the mother of the deceased, challenging the acquittal and issued a notice to the accused.

Three persons, identified as V Madhu, Shibu, and M Madhu, had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, who were sisters, in Palakkad.

The 13-year-old minor girl allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later.

The post mortem examination had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

