Walayar rape case: Public prosecutor representing Kerala govt dismissed

Trivandrum (Kerala), Nov 18 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday signed an order dismissing the public prosecutor representing the state government for inefficiently handling the 2017 Walayar rape case.

Vijayan made the declaration in the state assembly and said that he had signed the order earlier today.

The government will examine whether any lapses occurred in the investigation. More action will be taken against the officials who made lapses in the investigation. An action to file an appeal is progressing.The government has agreed to extend support to the parents of the victims if they approach the court demanding the CBI enquiry into the case.The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine and 13 years, in Palakkad in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.The post mortem examination had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.On October 25, the POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case.The mother of both minor victims had earlier said that the autopsy report of the first child showed a mark of abuse but no investigation was conducted.The government has said that it would not oppose the family's petition against the POCSO court order. (ANI)